Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, says some people are after his life.

According to him, he started sensing danger on his way home from a radio show Wednesday night.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Midday News, the social commentator said just when he drove off; some men on two motorbikes also moved and were closing in on him.

He said he then told his son who was driving at that time to drive at top speed because he was sensing danger.

“Last night after my radio show around Kokomlemle, I realised two motorbikes, one on the left and the other one on the right started getting close to my vehicle. I told my son to go on top speed or drive through the red light because I was sensing danger.

READ ALSO:

“So when we got to Avenor, the road was bad, but I told him to drive speed and the men on the motorbikes were also at top speed following us. We tried to drive past them and used alternative routes till we got home,” he narrated.

“As if that was not enough, Uncle Allotey, as he is popularly known, said on Thursday morning around 5:am, he was alerted by a high ranking member of the party and believes he would have already been dead if not for his guardian angel’s timely alert.



“The following day (Thursday), we travelled to the Central Region. Because I knew people were after my life, I told the driver to use alternative routes till we got to our destination.

“But the scariest aspect was that a respectable person called me and told me to get out of Cape Coast because some assassins are in Cape to kill me and have been sent by NDC and so I then moved out from Cape Coast and I am currently at a coded location,” he said.

The educated fisherman, who has fallen out of the party, believes the party is now after him because they fear he might spill their secrets to the Ghanaian populace.



Mr Jacobs, who swore this is no attempt to gain relevance in the media space, declared his intention to fight the party on this. “I won’t joke with this. What is happening is a declaration of war?”



Mr Jacobs said he has reported the matter to the regional police commander and even sent Mr Dapaah a message that his life is at stake.

He said if it is his blood that will make the NDC win the election, then it will be a great curse upon them, adding that he has faith in God and believes God will protect him.