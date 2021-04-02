In recognition of their meritorious service and outstanding display of professionalism in the prosecution of the case, the Republic vs. Samuel Udeotuk Wills and Another (Takoradi Missing Girls’ Case), the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame held a lunch meeting to honour Mrs Patience Klinogo, a Chief State Attorney and Mrs Adelaide Kobiri-Woode, an Assistant State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney-General in the Western Region, Takoradi.

The Attorney-General congratulated the two on his own behalf and on behalf of President Nana Akufo–Addo on the immense effort they put in the work to obtain a conviction, which has brought relief to the nation.

Mr Dame noted that it is only fit and proper to acknowledge and reward officers who achieve remarkable accomplishments in their work.

He added that, with the Takoradi missing girls’ case, the responsibility to bring the matter to its logical conclusion rested on the Attorney-General’s Office, and that burden has successfully been discharged by the two Attorneys.

Mr Dame said, it was in that regard that he found it appropriate to recognise their efforts, particularly considering the interest the public had in the case.

The Attorney General was thankful to the team of Attorneys at the Takoradi office, particularly Mrs Klinogo and Mrs Kobiri-Woode.

A citation was read and presented to Mrs Klinogo and Mrs Kobiri-Woode who contributed immensely to the case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa expressed appreciation to the Minister for mooting the lunch programme and for recognising the diligence of these Attorneys.

Mrs Klinogo, on her part, thanked the Attorney-General for the gesture and added that the award will motivate them to do better.

The meeting was held on March 29, 2021 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.