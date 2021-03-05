The family of one of the four Takoradi missing girls is still in a state of denial over the death of their daughter, Ruth Abekah.

The family has hinted of a prayer marathon to spiritually disturb the police and the government to bring back their girls.

A Sekondi High Court, presided over by Justice Agyei Frimpong, on Friday, March 5, 2021, sentenced two persons arrested in connection with the kidnapping and deaths of the girls to death.

The suspects; Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji, were charged for kidnapping and murdering Ruth Abakah, 19; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21; Ruth Love Quayson, 18 and Priscilla Koranchie, 15, who were captured at Kansawurodo, Butumagyebu and Nkroful Junction, all in Sekondi-Takoradi of the Western Region.

However, Emmanuel Cobbinah Anzah, grandfather of the late Abakah said the family is not satisfied with the ruling.

“I am not satisfied because that was not what I was expecting today, it is just a way to end the case and search for the girls. I expect that my granddaughter is brought back from wherever she is because she is alive,” he said.

He accused the Police of conjuring the DNA report coupled with the skeletons that were brought to the family as a way to end the case.

“They should not use those skeletons as a yardstick to judge because when they brought we denied that those were our children,” he added.