Two persons arrested in connection with the kidnapping and deaths of four girls in Takoradi have been convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

The suspects; Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji were charged for kidnapping and murdering Ruth Abakah, 19; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21; Ruth Love Quayson,18 and Priscilla Koranchie, 15 were captured at Kansawurodo, Butumagyebu, Nkroful Junction all in Sekondi-Takoradi of the Western Region.

The two pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

More soon…