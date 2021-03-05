The immediate past Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has taken a veiled swipe at former President John Mahama in series of tweets Friday morning.

Mr Anyidoho, who is currently on suspension from the NDC, in his tweets lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for always paying compliments to his boss, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Without mentioning former President Mahama, Mr Anyidoho stated that he never saw such humbleness and compliments paid to late President Mills by his Vice.

God gave me the humble opportunity to work with President Atta-Mills: I NEVER saw such a scene! pic.twitter.com/poEavLhe7f — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) March 5, 2021