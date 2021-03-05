Staff of The Multimedia Group Limited on Friday, March 5, 2021, received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines.

They were given the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine by nurses from the Ghana Health Service at the head office at Kokomlemle, Accra.

They joined thousands of front-line workers taking the jabs in Ghana’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff of the media conglomerate turned up in their numbers for the AstraZeneca dose despite misconceptions regarding the safety of the vaccines.

This is part of the Group’s contribution to encourage the public to participate in the mass vaccination exercise being conducted in 43 districts which are epi-centres of the pandemic in the country.

They include 25 districts in Greater Accra, 16 in Ashanti, and two in the Central Region.