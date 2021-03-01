The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to the posture of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while receiving the first shot of coronavirus vaccines in the country.
The vaccines were delivered to Ghana under the WHO-led equitable vaccine facility, COVAX platform. In all, Ghana received 600,000 doses; the first African country to receive COVAX doses.
President Akufo-Addo became the first person to also receive a COVAX jab globally. A second shot is expected in about two months. It is not known as yet whether the president will take that shot too publicly.
But reacting to the development, Mr Anyidoho, in a rather funny way, said the President’s posture reminded him of his youthful days when he was scared of injections.
He wrote: President Akufo-Addo’s posture reminds me of the days when I used to be afraid of injections
He was, however, worried as to why nurses who administered vaccine to President Akufo-Addo didn’t wear gloves.
