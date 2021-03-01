President Nana Akufo-Addo has shared some beautiful photos of himself being surrounded by pastors as he goes down for prayers.

The President, having attended the Installation and Enthronement ceremony of Rt. Rev Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, as the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, at Asante-Mampong, in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, 27th February 2021, went down on his knees for the men of God present to say a word of prayer for him – “For the effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails.”

In one of the photographs from the event shared on his Facebook page, President Akufo-Addo was seen on his knees while the reverend ministers stretched forth their hands in prayer.

At the ceremony, the president broke his silence on the raging issue of same-sex intimate relations, declaring that his administration will never legalise same-sex marriage in the country.