Senior Member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, says former President John Dramani Mahama’s election petition goes against the essence of petitions.
According to Mr Otchere-Datko, who is a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer is asking the Supreme Court to set aside the will of Ghanaians, which is not what petitions are meant for.
In a Twitter post, he said Mr Mahama is calling on the court to declare a verdict in his favour based on an error by the Electoral Commission which has been corrected since.
Food for thought: election petitions are mounted when results declared did not reflect the people’s true will as expressed on Election Day. But JM is rather saying the Supreme Court should ignore the will of the people for an error (since corrected) in declaring the results!— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) February 27, 2021