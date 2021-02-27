Senior Member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, says former President John Dramani Mahama’s election petition goes against the essence of petitions.

According to Mr Otchere-Datko, who is a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer is asking the Supreme Court to set aside the will of Ghanaians, which is not what petitions are meant for.

READ ALSO:

In a Twitter post, he said Mr Mahama is calling on the court to declare a verdict in his favour based on an error by the Electoral Commission which has been corrected since.