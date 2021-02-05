Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has explained why Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, needs a 24-hour Military protection.

According to him, the EC boss has been threatened than any other public servant in recent times.

He said even though Mrs Mensa may herself not be comfortable with the presence of the guards around her, she will have to get used to it.

On why the state is using the military to protect her and not the police, Gabby said the security arrangement for Mrs Mensa was a collaborative one between the security agencies.

This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners, her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure, for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could. Her security at home, office and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police. I am not sure she enjoys the security attention. But she understands she has to endure it. And, some of us have a problem with that?, Gabby wrote on his personal Facebook page.