The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for taking the first dose of the 600,000 Covid-19 vaccines.

“We commend H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and H.E. the First Lady, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for leading by example and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.



“As H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo said, ‘it is important that I set the example to show you that the vaccine is safe’,” UNICEF wrote in a social media post.

Below is the post on Facebook: