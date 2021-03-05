Families of the four missing Takoradi girls are indifferent after the court brought closure to the case.

A Sekondi High Court on Friday, March 5, 2021, sentenced the two suspects, Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji to death by hanging.

They were charged for kidnapping and murdering Ruth Abakah, 19; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21; Ruth Love Quayson,18 and Priscilla Koranchie, 15.

This ruling, which has been hailed by many, especially on social media, has not been received well by the grieving families.

Adom News’ Lord Tawiah, who interacted with some of them, reported that they were not too pleased with the sentence.

He explained that the families were hoping the court would compel the suspects to show the whereabouts of their children.

“If it is true that the girls are dead; they would show themselves to us spiritually but till now nothing so we know they are alive,” a family member told Lord Tawiah.

They are convinced the girls are alive and will one day reunite with the family.