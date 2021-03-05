The Federal government on Friday, March 5, 2021, launched the Covid-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

The launch ceremony took place at the Trauma Center, National Hospital, Abuja.

Dr Cyprian Ngong was the first Nigerian in Nigeria to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Cyprian Ngong, pictured above, became the first Nigerian to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MORE:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, March 2, the Federal government received 3.92 million doses of the vaccines from India.

Health workers were scheduled as the first to receive the vaccines. President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have been slated to take the vaccines on Saturday, March 6.

Nigeria begins Covid-19 vaccination

Nigeria begins Covid-19 vaccination

Nigeria begins Covid-19 vaccination