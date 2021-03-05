Aduana Stars central defender, Farouk Adams, has been charged with four additional counts after he was charged with two for allegedly killing a police officer.

Careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm were the initial charges.

The additional charges are failing to report the accident to the police and failing to stop to attend to an accident victim.

The rest are driving a motor vehicle without valid road user certificates and driving a motor vehicle without valid insurance.

Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, who presented the case to the Berekum Circuit Court, presided over by Osei Kofi Amoako, said Mr Adams was driving a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number GW 5882-17 from Sunyani towards Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said, the player at about 8: pm on Monday, March 1, 2021, knocked down an oncoming motorbike driven by Constable Amos Maatey Niganoka, now deceased, at a section of the road near Cocoa Station at Asuotiano in the Dormaa East district.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sampson, told the court that Mr Adams, after the incident, failed to stop and attend to the victim and sped off leaving the Constable there.

According to him, the suspect also failed to report the accident to the police but went and parked the accident vehicle at a Goil Filling Station and silently went to the Wamfie Polyclinic for treatment.

He also said Mr Adams arranged with a mechanic from Sunyani to pick the vehicle to an unknown place, allegedly to make it untraceable by the police and went into hiding at Dormaa Ahenkro.

The police received information the next day, 2nd March 2021 at 7:am that there was a hit-and-run incident. They got to the scene and the victim was Constable Niganoka.

Police went to the Goil Filling Station and through CCTV surveillance, the vehicle which the accused was driving at the time of the incident was identified. Investigations at DVLA in Sunyani revealed that the said vehicle was registered in the name of Alberta Asare of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

She was then made to produce the suspected driver and the mechanic to bring the car.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Adams was arrested and further inspection carried out on the vehicle revealed that the roadworthiness, as well as insurance covering it, had expired since June 13, 2018, while the rear number plate had also been removed.

The court on Thursday remanded him into police custody for two weeks to reappear on the 18th of March, 2021.