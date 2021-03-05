Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana is hailing the Supreme Court for dismissing the presidential election petition filed by former President John Mahama.

Percival Kofi Akpaloo said he could not agree more with the apex court that the petition challenging the 2020 presidential elections lacked merit.

“Mahama just wasted everybody’s time because he knew the petition won’t go anywhere,” Mr Akpaloo said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

In his view, the Electoral Commission can never shortchange both the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an election because they have agents in all polling stations.

The failed presidential candidate explained that it will be disingenuous for any of these political parties to claim an election has been rigged.

“The NDC is well resourced so if they tell you they have been cheated, don’t take them serious. They are just being disingenuous,” he said.

Mr Akpaloo said former President Mahama deserves the “humiliation” he got in court since “he brought it upon himself.”

He said since President Nana Akufo-Addo won the elections, all candidates are considered losers “even if you placed second.”

“John Mahama and I lost the elections even though he got more votes than me. As it is now, we are on the same level,” Mr Akpaloo scoffed.