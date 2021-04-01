Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has called the bluff of some women who cursed him for speaking against the party.

He claimed the women, led by the Branch Women’s Organiser of the Cape Coast South NDC, Ekua Hallam, have rather cursed themselves.

The angry NDC women poured libation and used crocodile eggs to perform some traditional rites to deal with Mr Jacobs should he speak ill of the NDC.

They also invoked the wrath of the gods on their former Chairman and even used broom to invoke curses on him for bringing the name of the NDC into disrepute.

But Mr Jacobs said the conduct of the women will not stop him from speaking his mind.

“I don’t take these people serious; I’m more than a god; I fear the repercussions on them. There are some people you don’t curse,” he stated.

The former NDC Chairman claimed the women were incited by leadership of the NDC to denigrate him.

Mr Jacobs could not fathom why the NDC is still obsessed with him after sacking him from the party.

“I’m not bothered about these things; the fight is on,” he added.