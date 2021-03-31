Irate Cape Coast South Constituency women of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have vented their spleen on the former Regional Chairman of the party, Allotey Jacobs, over his ‘constant misconduct and declaring his admiration and support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.’

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Branch Women’s Organiser of the Cape Coast South NDC, Ekua Hallam, said Mr Jacobs, who acts like a camel, used the party to enrich himself only to turn his back against it.

The aggrieved NDC women’s organiser led her colleagues to use schnapps, crocodile eggs, brooms among others to invoke curses on the former NDC executive.

While pouring the schnapps on the ground to invoke the anger of the gods, she said Cape Coast South Constituency NDC footsoldiers are forever banishing “Camel Allotey Jacobs” from the party and never dream of his return.

To this end, she sent a strong warning to Mr Jacobs not to insult the Ex-president John Dramani Mahama or any of the party stakeholders or he will have the gods to battle with.

She applauded the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampafo for expelling Mr Jacobs from the party.

“Then hungry Allotey Jacobs used to be like a watchman at Cape Coast NDC party office even some of the party members used to use their own money to feed him. He later ignored those who fed him and transformed his life after he used the party to enrich himself,” they claimed.