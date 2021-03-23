The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the expulsion of its former Central Region Chairman, Allotey Jacobs.

In a press release detailing the announcement, it said the decision was reached after a Functional Executive meeting held on Wednesday, March 23.

The expulsion is the punishment he has to endure after he was found guilty of “allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct.”

Mr Jacobs was shown the exit in compliance with Article 48 (1) of the party’s constitution and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee after his initial suspension.

By that, the NDC is emphasising that Mr Jacobs is and will no longer be recognised as a member and he cannot carry himself as such.

Mr Jacobs is, thus, required to return all party property in his possession.

