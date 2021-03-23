Nigerian singer and member of defunct Psquare, Paul Okoye, has marked seven years of marriage with his beautiful wife, Anita Okoye.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share some throwback photos from their traditional wedding ceremony in 2014.

In one of the photos, he was seen serving his wife a drink from a wine glass while in the second photo, she was captured dishing out some dance moves, this time donning a blue dress.

Meanwhile, his wife also took to her page to celebrate their anniversary with photos from their wedding day as well.

She wrote her funny caption: Seven years of marriage to this big head.