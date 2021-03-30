Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has given an interesting interpretation to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval by Parliament.

According to the social commentator, the man Ofori-Atta is a mystery that needs to be unraveled.

“I like his demeanour whenever he appears . There is the need for Ghanaians to study him and politicians should put him on the table to dissect and know what he is made of,” he said.

Parliament on Monday approved the nominee as Finance Minister following a recommendation by the Appointments Committee.

The conclusion was reached via voice vote on the floor.

Reacting to Mr Ofori-Atta’s approval on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, uncle Allotey, as he is popularly known, spoke highly of the minister.

“You can never weave a rope around him because he will always come out. You set a trap and he jumps over it,” he lauded.

He added: “All those who targeted him with their missiles misfired. Do we have to call him a mystic blowing in the wind? Because it is not easy to gain something by a consensus in a hung parliament.”

Mr Ofori-Atta, nominated as Minister of Finance for the second time by President Nana Akufo-Addo, faced the Committee in a two-day vetting session last week.

He was asked about due diligence done on the controversial Agyapa deal, among other controversial topics.

Listen to the audio attached above: