Actress Akuapem Poloo is currently making waves in Nigeria after touching down in the country for a project.

Poloo, who has for some time been a fan of Nigerian culture, has realised her dream of visiting the country and connecting with some celebrities.

The actress was seen in a video receiving rousing welcome from her foreign fans and celebs who were eager to strike a pose with her.

Born Rosemond Brown, Akuapem Poloo is in the country to represent Ghana at an all-celebrities reality show.

In the last two days she has been in the country, she has met over 10 celebrities; reality television stars, actors and comedians.

In a video she posted online, she was seen teaching her now roommates some twerk moves and contemporary dances.

In the photos and videos she posted, one could tell her level of energy matches that of her new industry friends.

Photos below: