Muslims in the country have been urged to co-exist peacefully with other religious sects to sustain and deepen national peace and stability.

Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, gave the advice when the Heads of Islamic Organisations and Sects and Regional Chief Imams paid a courtesy call on her in Sunyani.

They were attending the National Hilal Meeting to discuss and deliberate on the commencement of the 2021 Ramadan Fast, under the auspices of the National Chief Imam.

The theme for the three-day meeting being attended by 60 delegates drawn from the various regions is “strengthening the governance structures of our mosques-a foundation for the development of Muslim Community.’

Madam Owusu-Banahene underlined the need for Muslims to appreciate and tolerate the various cultural and religious diversities in the country to help strengthen social cohesion.

The Regional Minister said though Islam is a peaceful religion, some Muslim youth allow themselves to be lured into activities of political vigilantism and other unhealthy social practices that tend to dent the good image of Islam.

Madam Owusu-Banahene called on Muslim leadership to prioritise the development of the Zongo youth in all Islamic activities and also organise periodic programmes to educate Muslim youth on the need for them to channel their exuberance into productive activities and contribute to nation-building.

She also advised them to prioritise girl child education and ensure that all school going-age girls in the Zongo communities access quality education so as to grow and become useful adults in society.

Alhaji Awaisin Bio, the Executive Secretary at the Office of the National Chief Imam, led the delegation and thanked the Minister for the warm welcome.