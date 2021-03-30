A founding member of the Ghana Music Awards, Foussena Djagba, has passed on.
Even though it is not clear when the unfortunate incident occurred, the outfit announced her demise on their social media page.
The cause of the Chief Executive Officer of Fouss Promotions is also yet-to-be-known.
The outfit posted the deceased’s photos together with a tribute in her honour.
We are saddened by the passing of our dearest friend; madam Foussena Djagba, CEO of Fouss promotions and a founding member of the Ghana Music Awards.— Ghana Music Awards (@GHMusicAwards) March 29, 2021
Rest In Peace Fou$$💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/0mDtSlou69