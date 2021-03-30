A founding member of the Ghana Music Awards, Foussena Djagba, has passed on.

Even though it is not clear when the unfortunate incident occurred, the outfit announced her demise on their social media page.

The cause of the Chief Executive Officer of Fouss Promotions is also yet-to-be-known.

ALSO READ:

The outfit posted the deceased’s photos together with a tribute in her honour.

Check out the post below: