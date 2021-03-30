Two soldiers believed to be Nigerians have gotten the expected, ‘yes‘ any man in love with a woman would love to hear.

Viral photos of two Nigerian soldiers are circulating on social media as they proposed in the middle of the road to their lovers.

In the photos making the rounds, two male soldiers were seen kneeling down as they stared at their partner’s faces with excitement.

When both women gave an affirmative ‘yes’ to their proposals, they were seen hugging their soon-to-be wives as they laughed amid cheers from onlookers.

The proposal caused heavy hold-up in the area as the traffic director also took photos of the moment.

Photos below: