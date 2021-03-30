Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has revealed that the 2021 3Music Awards cost his company about GH₵6 million.

Speaking on Prime Morning, Monday, he said that an event of that magnitude required collaboration with numerous teams and organisations for its execution.

“We’ve had close to about 1,000 people working on this project. One thousand people who were directly impacted by this,” Mr Abu told the host, Daniel Dadzie.

He revealed that the cost of the various performances shot on different sets including the opening performance by Medikal, Joey B and Criss Waddle and the Osibisa tribute totalled about GH¢300,000.00.

CEO of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

He added that they had a backup and extras for every performance on the night; from producers to bands for the stage performances and others.

“For the Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar performance, the extras on the Yaw Tog part alone were about 30 boys. Come to the Kweku Flick part, the extras were about five, not forgetting the people that were producing it. Take a look at the tribute performance, there were about 50 extras, all different people, everybody got paid, we never repeated the extras,” he said.

The 2021 3Music Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre, on Saturday, March 27. The event saw Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi take home the biggest award on the night, Artiste of the Year.

Many Ghanaians on social media praised the organisers for the work they did on the night.