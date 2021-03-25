An undertaker has given a chilly account of how he encountered a dead person resurrect while he was preparing it for burial.

Samuel Okyere who narrated his ordeal in the hands of the corpse to Crime Check Television disclosed that he had to beg and ask to be allowed to perform his duties.

“I asked him to go sort out issues with his family members or whoever he had problems with prior to his death. I only made it clear to him I was a messenger who had been sent to perform a task of preparing the body for burial,” he disclosed.

According to him, he had stepped out to fetch something and when he returned, he observed that the corpse had started blinking, something he said frightened him.

READ ALSO:

Challenged by the host that it was possible the ice-covered the eyes of the dead body and while melting it exposed other features, he disagreed.

“I have seen it several times. The person can look at you and blink the eyes severally. All you need to do during such times is hold talks with the dead body that if she or he has scores to settle with anyone, it must be done after burial and not get you involved.”

Asked if he is not scared of confronting such issues, he said he knew about the repercussions before taking up the task of dressing dead bodies for burial.

He however advised persons who want to follow in his line of business to be spiritually fortified.

Below are videos of the interview: