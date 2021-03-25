Positive thinking is important to have in your life, but it’s nearly impossible to always be in a good mood.

We’re all human and sometimes life can seem overwhelming. Some days you might feel like you’re on top of the world, while other days you feel like your world is crashing down around you.

Stress and anxiety are often the culprits for these emotions, but whatever the cause of your sadness, it’s important to take time for yourself to refresh and relax. It’s never a good idea to overwork yourself.

But sadness should only be a temporary feeling, and if you find that you’re sad all the time and it’s keeping you from doing everyday tasks, talk to somebody you trust. If you’re feeling sad in the moment, it’s okay to wallow for a bit as long as you pick yourself up afterward.

Even the saddest quote in the world (“A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried. “) can teach you how to rise above.

And while this list includes quotes about sadness, there are a few deep quotes that can further you along in your journey to happiness. Remember the words of Jonathan Safran Foer: “You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness,” as well as the words of Paulo Coelho: “Tears are words that need to be written.”

If you’re really looking for a good cry, this quote from Lauren Oliver’s “Panic” is sure to get you going: “No one had ever told her this basic fact: not everyone got to be loved.” With all that in mind, keep these quotes close to your heart when you’re feeling down, because life doesn’t always give you lemons.

”When a girl cries, it’s not usually over one thing. It’s built up anger and emotions that she’s been holding in for too long.”

2. “Tears come from the heart and not from the brain.”

3. “I feel like I’m waiting for something that isn’t going to happen.”

4. “Every human walks around with a certain kind of sadness. They may not wear it on their sleeves, but it’s there if you look deep.”

5.”I hate getting flashbacks from things I don’t want to remember.”

6. “Some days are just bad days, that’s all. You have to experience sadness to know happiness and remind me that not every day is going to be a good day, that’s just the way it is!” — Dita Von Teese

7. “I just want a day where it feels like I’m not falling apart anymore.”

8. “She wasn’t bitter. She was sad, though. But it was a hopeful kind of sad. The kind of sad that just takes time.” —Stephen Chbosky

9. “I’m exhausted from trying to be stronger than I feel.”

10. “Tears are words the heart can’t express.” —Gerard Way

11. “Sometimes all you can do is smile. Move on with your day, hold back the tears and pretend you’re okay.”

12. “Every man has his secret sorrows which the world knows not; and often times we call a man cold when he is only sad.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

13. “When she is happy, she can’t stop talking, when she is sad, she doesn’t say a word.” — Ann Brashares

14. “A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along.” —J.S.B. Morse

15. “I miss me. The old me, the happy me, the bright me, the smiling me, the laughing me, the gone me.”

16. “Experiencing sadness and anger can make you feel more creative, and by being creative you can get beyond your pain or negativity.” — Yoko Ono

17. “Do you ever want to say something that’s pissing you off, but you know it’ll start an argument so you leave it and let it kill you inside.”

18. “Sometimes it takes sadness to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence.”

19. “Have you ever been so sad that it physically hurts inside?”

20. “Every human walks around with a certain kind of sadness. They may not wear it on their sleeves, but it’s there if you look deep.” —Taraji P. Henson

21. “It hurts, but it’s okay… I’m used to it.”

22. “Some days are just bad days, that’s all. You have to experience sadness to know happiness, and I remind myself that not every day is going to be a good day. That’s just the way it is!”

23. “I’m tired of fighting. For once, I want to be fought for.”

24. “Don’t cry over someone who wouldn’t cry over you.” ―Lauren Conrad

25. “My life has become this one big ‘I don’t know.’”

26. “So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love.” ―E.A. Bucchianeri, “Brushstrokes of a Gadfly”

27. “The loneliest moment in someone’s life is when they are watching their whole world fall apart, and all they can do is stare blankly.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald

28. “There is some kind of a sweet innocence in being human — in not having to be just happy or just sad — in the nature of being able to be both broken and whole, at the same time.” ―C. JoyBell C.

29. “That feeling when you’re not necessarily sad, but you just feel really empty.”

30. “Nothing thicker than a knife’s blade separates happiness from melancholy.” ― Virginia Woolf, “Orlando”

31. My body and heart weren’t made for this. I’m tired of being tired and I’m tired of being sad.”

32. “The sadness will last forever.” ―Vincent van Gogh

33. “And now night has fallen and I sit here and think about you and hope that sometimes you think about me too.”

34. “When you do something noble and beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle and yet most of the audience still sleeps.” ―John Lennon

35. “My head is currently a horrible place to be.”

36. “I did not know how to reach him, how to catch up with him… The land of tears is so mysterious.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, “The Little Prince”

37. “The worst feeling isn’t being lonely, it’s being forgotten by someone you’d never forget.”

38. A void in my chest was beginning to fill with anger. Quiet defeated anger that guaranteed me the right to my hurt, that believed no one could possibly understand that hurt.” ―Rachel Sontag, “House Rules”

39. “Faking a smile is so much easier than explaining why are you sad.”

40. “The saddest thing is to be

a minute to someone,

when you’ve made them your eternity.” ― Sanober Khan

41. “Sometimes, all you can do is lie in bed, and hope to fall asleep before you fall apart.” —William C. Hannan

42. “Sadness is but a wall between two gardens.” ―Kahlil Gibran, “Sand and Foam”

43. “How did I go from that little five year old, always happy and always laughing to… this?”

44. “Sadness flies away on the wings of time.” —Jean de La Fontaine

45. “Who do you turn to when the only person in the world that can stop you from crying, is exactly the one making you cry?”

46. “There are moments when I wish I could roll back the clock and take all the sadness away, but I have the feeling that if I did, the joy would be gone as well.” —Nicholas Sparks

47. “When you’re happy you enjoy the music. When you’re sad you understand the lyrics.” —Frank Ocean

48. There is no greater sorrow than to recall in misery the time when we were happy.” —Dante Alighieri

49. “Today my forest is dark. The trees are sad and all the butterflies have broken wings.” —Raine Cooper

50. “Tears are words the mouth can’t say nor can the heart bear.” —Joshua Wisenbaker