A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party lost the December general election from its collation centre.

Stephen Atubiga claimed set up made to receive results from the polling stations across Ghana could be likened to an internet café in his hometown Binduri in the Upper East Region.

The livid presidential hopeful made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme while reacting to his suspension from the NDC.

Stephen Atubiga

Mr Atubiga has been accused of engaging in anti-party conduct and also broken his promise to be of good behaviour.

But he has denied any wrongdoing insisting that, he is rather seeking the interest of the NDC.

Though he risks being sacked from the party, Mr Atubiga rather opened the Pandora box pointing accusing fingers at those he claimed caused the NDC’s defeat in the 2020 elections.

He singled out the NDC’s Director of IT, Osei Kwame Griffiths for mention, claiming he let the NDC and John Mahama down.

“Griffiths should resign; that Binduri internet café he did ah! Look I can use yam phone to collate results in my living room; you don’t need any rocket science strategy,” he fumed.

Damming any consequences, Mr Atubiga said if he is sacked from the NDC, he will continue to be loyal to his root.