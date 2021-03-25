U.S. rapper Rick Ross has narrated the effect codeine addiction had on him.

The rapper revealed that he was addicted to “lean” (a concoction of cough syrup, soda, hard candy, and, in some cases, alcohol) and it started affecting the quality of his life.

He explained that he started becoming unconscious at the “red light” and at other inconvenient times and places.

MORE:

He added that he once passed out while being intimate and the girl cried because she thought he died.

“I was having sex before and I woke up and the girl just next to me [while imitating the girl’s crying voice]” Rick Ross said.

Watch the video below: