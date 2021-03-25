A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has expressed his displeasure about the suspension of Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

According to him, the party could have managed whatever friction existed in a better way with the person involved as a former key party office holder.

“Someone in the party could have managed him well with no respect and I believe I can do that very well if given the authority,” he said.

The NDC in a statement on Wednesday announced the expulsion of its former Central Region Chairman.

In a press release detailing the announcement, it said the decision was reached after a Functional Executive meeting.

The expulsion is the punishment he has to endure after he was found guilty of “allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct.”

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Atubiga noted Uncle Allotey was still a prominent person so far as the history of the party was concerned.

RELATED:

“People will say Allotey doesn’t matter but I believe Mahama doesn’t mind driving to his house because if a big man falls, you don’t laugh.

“He is human and we all have our issues but he has been a regional chairman before and it does not take a lunatic to occupy such a position,” he urged.