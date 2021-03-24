The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said that he resigned from the NDC before the party sacked him.

According to him, he voluntarily resigned from the party although he did not serve them with an official notice.

This follows a letter addressed to him, informing him about his expulsion from the NDC.

In the letter signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Jacobs was dismissed on grounds that he exhibited “anti-party behaviour.”

However, he said his decision to resign came weeks before this letter from the party.

“About two weeks ago, I said I have resigned from the party. I’m no longer a member of the NDC,” he told host of Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacob’s pursuant to article 48(1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.

“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention, found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party,” portions of the statement read.

However, speaking on NewsNite, Mr Jacobs described the move as “funny”, adding that the party should have written to inform him of their acceptance of his resignation from the party and not a letter expelling from the party.

He also added that henceforth he will remain a Social Commentator and would not want to be associated with any political party. That notwithstanding, he indicated an inclination towards the New Patriotic Party’s leadership.

“I will not join any political party, but I will support Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for their leadership qualities,” he said.