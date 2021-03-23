Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal, has said that the former Central Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, will one day rejoin the party.

Mr Jacobs has said that “I no longer belong to the NDC . . . I know I have been suspended but I’ve dismissed myself. I’m not going to join the New Patriotic Party ( NPP), I will never be an NPP member but I’m no longer with the NDC . . . “

Reacting to Mr Jacob’s decision to quit the umbrella fraternity on Okay FM, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia Constituency said that the decision of the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC to quit the party is his right.

To him, the formation of a political party is like a moving train that stops for people to board and drop as well at some point and thus, the opposition NDC is not afraid to see people leave the party as many more influential people than Mr Jacobs have quit and later rejoined.

“Nobody is bigger than the party and if someone is in the party and he feels that he has large followers and so he is leaving the party to collapse, tell that person that Obed Asamoah of all people, he left the NDC but the party did not collapse and he has come back to join the party,” he mentioned.

“Tell them that Bede Ziedeng of all people left the NDC but he has come back to join the party and he is now our MP. So nobody should feel that he is bigger than the party; the party is bigger than all of us. It does not matter, the person can be a regional Chairman or General Secretary, if he says he is quitting the party, he should go because there is no compulsion in membership of the party,” he stressed.

He was of the view that Mr Jacobs did not quit the NDC because of any wrong done him by the party but rather his own conviction.