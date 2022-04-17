A Nigerian fan was manhandled and threw off stage for interrupting Davido’s performance with Rick Ross.

In videos circulating online, the man whose identity is not immediately known, jumped unto the stage to whine his waist while Davido struggled to entertain the crowd.

This was at American rapper, Rick Ross’ welcome paarty and Live in Concert in Nigeria.

The stage invader got in a few seconds of unplanned performance before security men got hold of him and threw him off the stage.

He was pushed so hard that he fell into the crowd. An obviously displeased Davido continued his performance that notwithstanding.

This would not be the first time Davido’s bodyguard has assaulted a clown fan.

Recall in previous years, he physically assaulted a fan who dragged and tripped Davido on stage.

He had also once smashed the phone of a fan for taking unsolicited photos of the superstar.

Global hip hop star Rick Ross is in Nigeria for an Exclusive Meet & Greet with some Nigeria’s finest celebrities and influencers to celebrate the re-launch of his favourite drink brands, Luc Belaire and Bumbu rum.

Watch video below: