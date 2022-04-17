Repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, has taken her ministerial calling seriously as she organises an all-white prophetic session.

The spirit-filled event was to commemorate the death of Jesus on Good Friday.

Organised at the Thunder Plaza, the theme of the session was Thanking God In Advance, and in attendance were some religious leaders including her pastor husband.

It was during the church service that she delivered a man struggling with financial setbacks and prophesied prosperity into his life.

She was in her spiritual elements, taken over by the holy spirit, while engaging the mid adult.

Her prophecies were welcomed with resounding applause and series of ‘Amens’.

Watch video below: