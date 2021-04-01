The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has urged calm among the rank-and-file of the NDC following the recent fracas between Minority Members of Parliament (MP) and party executives.

The call by the National Chairman comes less than 10 hours after the resignation of the MP for North Tongu and member of the NDC Caucus on the Appointment’s Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a press release dated March 31, the party assured “all and sundry that the matters that have provoked public commentary have been dealt with in a manner that will promote and strengthen the cohesion of the party and all its organs.”

The statement followed a meeting by the leadership of the NDC with its Council of Elders and the entire Parliamentary Caucus to address the concerns of its members and supporters.

Read full statement below: