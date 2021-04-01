The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has accepted the resignation of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee.

The request was granted Wednesday, March 31, 2021, during a meeting Mr Bagbin had with Mr Ablakwa.

The North Tongu legislator delivered his resignation letter to Mr Bagbin, and the Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu on Tuesday.

The full details of his resignation are not yet known, however, he says the decision is personal and based on principle.

Mr Ablakwa, after the meeting the Speaker, gave the update on his Facebook wall.

