North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

In a letter dated March 30, addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, he explained that this is “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.”

It is not clear why the outspoken and meticulous member of the Committee, who takes nominees especially through rigorous Curriculum Vitae scrutiny, is stepping down.

“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle,” was all Mr Ablakwa alluded to in his letter.

The former Deputy Education Minister said the Speaker must consider his resignation to take immediate effect.

As a result, the North Tongu MP stressed that he will, therefore, not be available for the vetting of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominees for Deputy ministerial positions.

“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress, my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” he concluded.