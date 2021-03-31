Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has called for togetherness from the football fraternity to create an enabling environment for the Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Mr Afriyie, who has seen the Black Stars fail to clinch the continental title since 1982, has attributed the title drought to the division in the country which stems from partisan politics.

According to the 2019 GFA Presidential election aspirant, football and sports, in general, must be devoid of any political influence in order to create a serene environment for success.

“We have allowed the two political parties to involve themselves too much in our football,” he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“We need the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments in our game but it is not healthy to allow them to be dominant in our sporting arena.

“As one faction prays for glory, the other faction is against it, it is not helping,” he added.

Ghana has booked its ticket for the 2021 AFCON to be staged next year in Cameroon as it seeks to win its fifth title.