Musician and leader of The People’s Project’, Kwame A Plus, has reacted following directives by authorities to enforce Covid-19 protocols during Easter festivities in 2021.

The directive said beaches must remain closed with further details warning that violators of these instructions should be arrested, fined or prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

But according to A Plus, the closure of beaches from Ada to the coastal boundary of Central Region during Easter isn’t apt with regards to curbing Covid-19 infections.

Beaches have remained closed since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force but we were all in this country when a huge concert was held at Sandbox.

Everybody must chop!!! Especially ordinary and poor people. Stop making laws that make rich people richer but catch up with poor people and imprison them. Are you talking about swimming in the sea or going to the beach? Make it clear, parts of his statement read.

MORE:

Check out the full statement below:

A Plus fumes over Covid-19 beach protocols