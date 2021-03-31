A Plus
Musician and leader of The People’s Project’, Kwame A Plus, has reacted following directives by authorities to enforce Covid-19 protocols during Easter festivities in 2021.

The directive said beaches must remain closed with further details warning that violators of these instructions should be arrested, fined or prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

But according to A Plus, the closure of beaches from Ada to the coastal boundary of Central Region during Easter isn’t apt with regards to curbing Covid-19 infections.

Beaches have remained closed since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force but we were all in this country when a huge concert was held at Sandbox.

Everybody must chop!!! Especially ordinary and poor people. Stop making laws that make rich people richer but catch up with poor people and imprison them. Are you talking about swimming in the sea or going to the beach? Make it clear, parts of his statement read.

What is the meaning of ‘beaches ⛱ remain closed’? Is the police service implying that;

1. No one can walk on the beach? 🤔

2. All pubs and restaurants operating on the coast must close? 🤔

3. No one is allowed to sit on the shore and enjoy a bottle of beer and kebab? 🤔 

4. Swimming 🏊‍♂️ in the sea has been temporarily banned? 🤔

Please be specific. If it means all pubs and restaurants by the beach are closed, then please ensure that nobody goes to Labadi beach or Sandbox.

You cannot be chasing poor people and closing down pubs at Sakumono Titanic beach while the same police provide security for rich people at Labadi beach and Sandbox. Beach is beach!!!

One small container at Nungua beach is not different from a restaurant by the beach at Labadi Beach Hotel or La Palm Royal Hotel.

And hey, what about pool parties? If swimming spreads Covid-19 how come people are allowed to swim at hotels? 🤔🤔🤔🤔

