Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has launched a campaign dubbed: ‘Let’s make Accra work’.

This is a non-partisan agenda focused on ensuring the socio-economic development of the region.

The Minister made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday after the launch of the programme.

Mr Quartey said he saw his appointment not just as a Ministerial appointment but an appointment with support, prayer and advice from his predecessors and other opinion leaders and stakeholders to work in collaboration to make Accra work.

He said he had met with executives of the New Patriotic Party, MMDCEs, Departmental Heads under the Regional Coordinating Council and also with the Parliamentary caucus of the Greater Accra Region.

The Minister said before he launched the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ project, he was engaging all stakeholders and the meeting with the former Ministers was important to him because based on their experience they could not only buy into his vision but also made inputs and wise counselling.

“We are coming together as one people from Accra regardless of our political affiliations to make Accra work, since it is a cosmopolitan area and indeed challenges being encountered here may not be the same compared to other regions but indeed we must make it work,” he said.

Mr Quartey called for the support of the media to educate the people of the region and the country on indiscipline currently happening in the region on the disregard and disrespect for law and order, including Covid-19 safety protocols and security challenges.