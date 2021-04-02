A group, identified as the PR Boys, has successfully launched the ‘Let’s Pad Them Project’ to promote sexual reproduction and mental health among girls in rural areas.

The Project Coordinator, Kofi Atiemo, speaking at the virtual launch on Thursday, April 1, 2021, bemoaned girls’ transition from primary school to junior high could be a vulnerable time for them.

This, according to him, is due to the onset of puberty which can create barriers to school attendance.

In addition to lack of supplies and facilities for managing menstruation, girls and boys often lack accurate, comprehensive knowledge about menstruation, resulting in stigma and poor choices.

The initiative is to ensure school going girls have access to affordable, organic, biodegradable and hygienic sanitary products to continue to attend school during menstruation.

The project will target about 5,000 girls within five years who will be provided with sanitary pads in the rural areas.

The need to reduce absenteeism among girls in rural areas during their menstruation informed the decision of the PR Boys to launch the initiative.

The first beneficiaries of the project will be girls at Otabikrom D/A School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district of the Central Region.

This will be on the World Menstrual Health Day scheduled for May 28, 2021.