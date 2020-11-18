The Law Students Union (LSU) of University of Ghana and Alumni of the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSOL) are set to hold a vigil in honour of the late Professor Yaw Benneh.

The event which will be held at the premises of the University’s School of Law is slated for Friday, November 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was murdered in his Adjirigano mansion in Accra.

His body was found days after gagged and his hands tied.

Meanwhile, his family has announced his burial for Saturday, November 21.

There will be a private ceremony at the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church of the University campus with the filing past and burial service starting at 7am.

His body will be interred privately.