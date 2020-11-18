MTN Ghana has been inducted into Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Hall of Fame after it was adjudged Telecom Company of the Year for the third consecutive time and Marketing Oriented Company of the Year.

The awards were presented to MTN in acknowledgement of its execution excellence in marketing strategies and operations in the telecoms space.

These strategies have contributed significantly to enhancing the image of the brand, providing exceptional customer experience and brightening the lives of people in the communities in which it operates.

In addition to the CIMG awards,MTN Ghana further consolidated its leadership in the telecoms industry by winning seven other awards at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

MTN was adjudged the Social Impact Company of the year, Customer Experience Company of the Decade, Digital Transformation Company of the Year, Mobile Money Company of the Decade and Telecom Company of the Decade.

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh was recognised as the Industry Personality of the Year

while General Manager for Mobile Money Limited, Mr. Eli Hini won the Mobile Money Leadership Award.

Eli Hini, General Manager for Mobile Financial Services receives Mobile Money Leadership Award

Commenting on the awards, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh expressed his excitement about the recognition MTN received at both the CIMG and GITTA awards.

He said, “For nearly25 years of the company’s existence, we have delivered the best value propositions to our customers. As we journey towards becoming a digital operator by 2023, the experience we provide the customer has been our main focus. We continue to research to develop solutions that meets and exceeds their expectations in the digital world. We thank our customers and stakeholders for their support which has culminated into the awards received”.

Selorm also congratulated Eli Hini for his commitment and drive which has made MoMo the most preferred brand for all mobile financial transactions thereby creating more opportunities for the financially excluded to gain inclusion.

MTN Ghana has over the years received many awards from various institutions in relation to its operations of telecoms services. MTN will continue to adopt innovative ways to ensure its customers enjoy reliable and excellent telecommunication services.