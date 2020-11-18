Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has again returned a positive test for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The 28-year-old initially tested positive last week, despite not displaying any symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian Football Association confirmed Salah had been tested again and the result was positive.

He is likely to miss the Reds’ next two games because of self-isolation rules.

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday and then Atalanta in a Champions League group match on 25 November.

READ ALSO

On Tuesday, Salah posted on social media: “I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon.”

Liverpool did not comment on whether Salah would be available for Sunday’s game.

He remains in Egypt and the club will follow government and Premier League protocols on when he can return to action.

Salah has started all eight of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season, scoring eight goals.