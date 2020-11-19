The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has dismissed claims of disclosing Martin Amidu‘s medical records to colleague, Kennedy Agyapong.

Mr Ayariga also said he does not have any record of Mr Amidu that indicates he has been to Germany for medical reasons.

“It is unfortunate that the issues are turning around to medical records but I don’t have any medical record of my uncle, Martin Amidu.

“I don’t recall having discussions with Hon Kennedy in which I made reservations about medical condition and treatment in Germany etc. And so I will say, I should be left out of the conversation, I’m in court and today I was in court…and I’m fighting my matter in court,” he said.

Mr Agyapong, speaking on Accra-based Net 2 TV, said Mr Ayariga told him about Mr Amidu’s medical condition in a conversation in Parliament.

This, he said, happened when Mr Amidu was first appointed and was to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

ALSO READ:

However, Mr Ayariga described the allegations as unfortunate while reacting in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

“I think it is unfortunate that I’m being put in the centre of this whole controversy about his [Amidu] resignation. I think we should focus on the real reasons why he has resigned and deal with it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Amidu has also challenged Mr Agyapong to produce evidence of the said medical records.