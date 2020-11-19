The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

Mr Amidu said he has received several death threats and all attempts to reach the Minister for National Security have proved futile.

“I put my life for the Republic of Ghana and the president will be responsible for anything that happens to me.

“I tried to call Kan Dapaah, he didn’t pick it and I got a former national security advisor to contact him and tell him that, and I know the persons involved, I can name them but I reserve it for the meantime,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

The ex-Special Prosecutor had earlier in his resignation letter tended on Monday, November 16, 2020, made similar claims.

He said he had traumatic experiences following his report on the controversial Agyapa deal.

“The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions Anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Mr Amidu stressed he is a Ghanaian and needs to be protected like the ordinary citizen.

“If they don’t stop, I’ll respond. As to what I’ll do, I reserve that for myself but as I said, whatever happens to me, I lay my life for the Republic of Ghana and the president has a constitutional duty to protect me. I don’t need any security in my house or to follow me. And anybody who makes an attempt, he will have himself to blame,” he fumed.

To him, threats against him in his quest to fight corruption will not deter him from withholding his principles.

“I’m a Ghanaian and I don’t fear anything and, as I said, to die in the course of fighting corruption is what I started with President Jerry Rawlings on 31st December 1982 and I’m not going to leave it because some people think that they can threaten me. I don’t give a damn about that,” he noted.