The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has fought off claims of hiding his medical records from experts in Germany.

The claim made by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong came to Mr Amidu as a surprise as according to him, he has never visited the said country in his life.

Mr Agyapong, in an interview on Accra-based Net 2 TV on Wednesday, indicated that he was privy to some documents revealing questionable details on the former Attorney General’s health status.

He made these comments on the back of revelations by the Special Prosecutor to the effect that Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CGRAJ) understated the amounts in the three accounts of sacked Public Procurement Authority boss.

In a press statement Monday, Mr Amidu had said the monies in Mr Boateng Adjei’s account are more than the ¢14 million stated but rather ¢41 million (if one uses a conversion rate of $ is to ¢5.7).

Reacting to this on Net 2’s ‘The Seat,’ the visibly angry legislator said “Martin Amidu thinks he’s a tin god.”

“He should bring his medical records from Germany, I dare him. Bring your medical records from Germany to determine if you’re normal,” he said.

He further insisted that MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga intended raising the matter during Mr Amidu’s vetting for the now-vacant Special Prosecutor position was refrained from doing so.

But Mr Amidu wants Mr Agyapong’s assertions taken with a pinch of salt as the allegation is coming from “a person who has lost all credibility as far as truth is concerned.”

“Kennedy Agyapong is known in Ghana as somebody who spews lies at any person of integrity who tries to fight corruption so I am not surprised that he will stoop so low,” he said.

Mr Amidu, in a conversation with Citi News, clarified that he had never stepped foot in Germany, let alone to visit a medical facility there, and dared Mr Agyapong to produce said medical records.

“He says he has documents on me having gone for medical treatment in Germany, he should produce them. Because my passports are available. I have not been to Germany, Indeed, I don’t know Germany, let alone go for medical treatment.”

He added that the comments attributed to Mahama Ayariga to have corroborated Mr Agyapong’s claims cannot be factual.

“Mahama Ayariga will never, and I repeat never, make such a false allegation against me as his father,” he said on Thursday.

He believes the allegations are part of a grand scheme to thwart his efforts in the anti-corruption fight.

Mr Amidu on November 16, resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor citing interference from the Presidency as the motive behind the move.