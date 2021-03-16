Rapper Joey B says Ghanaian musicians deserve all the unprintable words on social media after Ghana failed to secure a nomination in the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The pressure intensified after Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid were named winners at the global awards ceremony on Sunday, March 13, 2021.

Reacting to the brouhaha on social media, Joey B said Ghanaians have the right to vent their spleen.

He explained that Ghanaian musicians don’t have any excuse, hence must listen to the will of the people.

The Akobam hitmaker, however, added that he loves the bashing though some celebrities cannot contain it.

He tweeted: I love all the bashing right now. Ghanaian artistes we need am.