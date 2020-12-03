Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has responded to the Minority in Parliament’s petition to the Auditor-General to audit the disbursement of the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

Describing their call as a ‘premature ejaculation’, Dr Nsiah-Asare said the NDC Minority has no case and has no idea about how the public sector works.

“The Minority is only involved in propaganda and has nothing to say. We are still fighting covid and so if you go to a press conference and claim funds need to be audited, then what good have you done? They are just talking and have nothing to say,” he said.

The opposition lawmakers want the Auditor-General to specifically audit monies that went into the provision of food and water during the three-week lockdown period in the country.

The petition, signed by the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, and dated 3rd June 2020, said: “Honourable Auditor-General, the Minority Caucus in Parliament, with the responsibility of ensuring the judicious utilisation of state resources and in accordance with Section 16 of the Audit Service Act 2000 (ACT 584) calls on you to undertake a special audit into the expenditure of the GH¢280.3 million that was allocated for the provisions of food, water and sanitation under the Coronavirus Alleviation programme.”

The biggest opposition party made the call on Monday, June 1, 2020, at a press conference.

However, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Dr Nsiah-Asare said it was too early for the Minority to ask for an audit when the COVID-19 response programme had not ended.

To him, their actions as far as coronavirus is concerned, show the Minority always look for an opportunity to raise controversies in the hope that it will distract the government from the -19 response programme.