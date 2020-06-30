Employees and staff of the Nation’s Builders Corps (NABCO) have made personal contributions to the tune of GH¢525,000.00 and presented to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to help fight the surge of coronavirus.

Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr Anyars Ibrahim led his team to present their donation to the Fund.

He explained that the donation was mobilised from 97,373 employees or trainees who contributed GH¢10.00 each and 312 Staff who also contributed GH¢200.00 each through a short-code between April and June.

Another group that donated was Procter and Gamble Nigeria Ltd (P&G) which gave 11,100 pieces of face masks.

General Manager for Procter & Gamble in charge of North and West Africa, Miriam Badu presented the face masks.

Procter & Gamble Nigeria Ltd (P&G) which gave 11,100 pieces of face masks.

The Freedom Movement & New Africa Foundation, led by Nana Kwame Bediako; presented a Sola powered hand wash and dryer machine.

The donations were received by Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Justice (Rtd) Sophia Abena Akuffo.

She thanked the donors for their kind gesture and gave the assurance that the donation would be used for the purpose for which they were given.

She was particularly happy that NABCO trainees, who are not earning that much, could appreciate the government’s efforts and support same.

Justice Sophia Akuffo was also grateful to Procter & Gamble Nigeria Ltd (P&G) for the masks as she noted that students who have resumed need face masks just as frontline health workers do.

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees could not hide her joy when she received the Sola powered (made in Ghana) Hand wash and dryer machine, from Freedom Movement & New Africa Foundation, led by Nana Kwame Bediako.

Apart from the hand dryer attached to it, the equipment has a light to help users at night, an indicator to signal users that the water in it, is finished.